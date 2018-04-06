Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Michaels Companies updated its Q1 guidance to $0.36-0.38 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.19-2.32 EPS.

MIK stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,536.77, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

In other Michaels Companies news, CEO Carl Rubin sold 220,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $5,998,249.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,076,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 966.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,296,000 after buying an additional 518,984 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 35,890 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 254,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 106,331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 114,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,406,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/michaels-companies-mik-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-updated-updated.html.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.