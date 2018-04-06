Michelin (ML) Given a €135.00 Price Target by UBS Analysts

Michelin (EPA:ML) has been given a €135.00 ($166.67) price target by stock analysts at UBS in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a €146.00 ($180.25) target price on shares of Michelin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($160.49) target price on shares of Michelin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €130.00 ($160.49) target price on shares of Michelin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase set a €145.00 ($179.01) target price on shares of Michelin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €152.00 ($187.65) price target on shares of Michelin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €132.50 ($163.58).

EPA ML opened at €126.65 ($156.36) on Wednesday. Michelin has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($132.04) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($161.54).

Michelin Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

