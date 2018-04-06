Vetr Upgrades Micron Technology (MU) to Strong-Buy

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 26th. The firm presently has a $63.66 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Vetr‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MU. Goldman Sachs set a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU opened at $49.84 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $61,919.85, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $31,813.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $129,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,745,289.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,199 shares of company stock worth $3,028,117. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 26,035.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,756,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738,437 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 5,021,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $197,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,900 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,747,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,969,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,126,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,435 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/micron-technology-mu-lifted-to-strong-buy-at-vetr-updated.html.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.