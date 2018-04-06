Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MU. Vetr upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.66.

MU stock opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59,785.89, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.27. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $31,813.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $129,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,289.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,117. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 87.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 76.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

