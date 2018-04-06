Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Micron Technology (MU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,591,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,782,719. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61,919.85, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Nomura increased their price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $31,813.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $129,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,289.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,117 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Micron Technology (MU)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/micron-technology-mu-shares-sold-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-updated.html.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.