Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,162 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.9% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,261 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270,524 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,257,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $86,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,764,878 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $131,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,962 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 530,320 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,928,854. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase set a $94.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities set a $97.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vetr cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $92.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690,748.44, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $28.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

