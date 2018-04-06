Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Stake Lessened by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,839 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 65,015 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.5% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $101,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Beach Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 947.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 279,537 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after buying an additional 252,847 shares in the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,475 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 819,350 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after buying an additional 61,901 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Advisors LTD. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 12,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,633,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,278 shares in the company, valued at $15,928,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $92.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $690,748.44, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Vetr raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.63 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/microsoft-co-msft-stake-lessened-by-mondrian-investment-partners-ltd.html.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.