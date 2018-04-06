Head-To-Head Comparison: Yadkin Financial (YDKN) & Middleburg Financial (NASDAQ:MBRG)

Yadkin Financial (NYSE: YDKN) and Middleburg Financial (NASDAQ:MBRG) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Yadkin Financial and Middleburg Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yadkin Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Middleburg Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yadkin Financial and Middleburg Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yadkin Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Middleburg Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Yadkin Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Middleburg Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Yadkin Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Yadkin Financial has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middleburg Financial has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of Yadkin Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Middleburg Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Yadkin Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Middleburg Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yadkin Financial and Middleburg Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yadkin Financial 18.40% 5.41% 0.75% Middleburg Financial 8.07% 3.43% 0.34%

Summary

Yadkin Financial beats Middleburg Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yadkin Financial

Yadkin Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its business operations through its subsidiary, Yadkin Bank, which is a chartered community bank that provides services in approximately 110 branches across North Carolina and South Carolina. Yadkin Bank provides banking, mortgage, investment and insurance services to businesses and consumers across the Carolinas. It operates through a segment, which is providing general commercial banking and financial services to individuals and businesses located in North Carolina and South Carolina, and to customers in various states through its Small Business Administration (SBA) lending program. It offers various loans, such as commercial and industrial (C&I) loans and government-guaranteed loans. The Company’s investment securities portfolio includes the United States Government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) obligations and securities guaranteed by the United States SBA. The Company’s primary source of funds is deposits.

About Middleburg Financial

Middleburg Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its primary operations through two subsidiaries, Middleburg Bank and Middleburg Investment Group, Inc. The Company has another subsidiary, MFC Capital Trust II. The Company’s segments are Commercial & Retail Banking, which includes loans, investment securities and deposit accounts; Wealth Management, including wealth management activities, and Mortgage Banking, which includes mortgage banking activities. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of banking, fiduciary and investment management services to both individuals and small businesses. The Company’s business activities include commercial and retail banking services through Middleburg Bank, wealth management services through Middleburg Investment Group, Inc., and mortgage banking services. Other banking services available to its clients include Internet banking, travelers’ checks, safe deposit rentals, notary public and wire services.

Receive News & Ratings for Yadkin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yadkin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.