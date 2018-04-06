Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSBI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of MSBI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.22. 9,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, EVP Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $103,342.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,868 shares in the company, valued at $693,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $67,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,260 shares of company stock worth $709,431 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/midland-states-bancorp-msbi-rating-lowered-to-strong-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a diversified financial holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary is Midland States Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business activity has been lending to and accepting deposits from individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities. The Company’s segments include Banking, which provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including loan products; commercial equipment leasing; mortgage loan sales and servicing; letters of credit; various types of deposit products, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts; merchant services, and corporate treasury management services; Commercial Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Origination and Servicing, which provides for the origination and servicing of government sponsored mortgages for multifamily and healthcare facilities, and Other, which includes the operating results of the Company and its wealth management business unit.

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.