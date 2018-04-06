Millennium Management LLC Has $43.61 Million Holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (OZRK)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) by 1,411.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,513 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.70% of Bank Of The Ozarks worth $43,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZRK. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks by 12.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks by 41.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 322,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 133,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OZRK. BidaskClub raised Bank Of The Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Of The Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

OZRK opened at $48.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,143.67, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Bank Of The Ozarks Inc has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $245.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.84 million. Bank Of The Ozarks had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Of The Ozarks Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Bank Of The Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Bank Of The Ozarks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.68%.

About Bank Of The Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services.

