Millennium Management LLC Has $42.96 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) by 112.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,235 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $42,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 625,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,175,000 after buying an additional 89,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,046,000 after buying an additional 85,176 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,964,000 after purchasing an additional 64,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $13,333,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. Wells Fargo cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.20.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $247.47 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $198.25 and a 1 year high of $279.59. The firm has a market cap of $7,414.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $620.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.89 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 5.31%. equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components.

