LifePoint Health (LPNT) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) by 583.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.40% of LifePoint Health worth $47,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPNT. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifePoint Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in LifePoint Health during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LifePoint Health by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in LifePoint Health during the third quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifePoint Health in the fourth quarter worth $326,000.

LifePoint Health stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,806.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50. LifePoint Health has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.70.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). LifePoint Health had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that LifePoint Health will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPNT. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on LifePoint Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised LifePoint Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of LifePoint Health in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of LifePoint Health in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

In other news, Chairman William F. Carpenter III bought 21,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,022.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 482,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,588,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Dill sold 45,000 shares of LifePoint Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LifePoint Health Company Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

