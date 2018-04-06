Millennium Management LLC Has $22.59 Million Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,653 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 98,254 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $22,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,110,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,545 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,157,000 after purchasing an additional 107,173 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 895,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after purchasing an additional 16,587 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.19.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Annette M. Alonzo sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $479,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,396.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary C. Mcknight sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,551,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,574.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,474 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $107.71 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,771.96, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $358.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

