Millennium Management LLC Has $44.18 Million Holdings in Resolute Energy Corp (REN)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 31,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 6.24% of Resolute Energy worth $44,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Resolute Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Resolute Energy during the third quarter worth $233,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Energy during the third quarter worth $270,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Resolute Energy by 50,603.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Energy by 2,395.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Resolute Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REN opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $770.98, a PE ratio of 583.33 and a beta of 3.22. Resolute Energy Corp has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Resolute Energy Corp will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REN. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price objective on Resolute Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resolute Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 target price on Resolute Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Seaport Global Securities cut Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Resolute Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/millennium-management-llc-has-44-18-million-holdings-in-resolute-energy-corp-ren-updated-updated.html.

Resolute Energy Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.