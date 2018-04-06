Kroger (NYSE:KR) Position Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261,259 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kroger worth $21,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Kroger by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,112,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,400,000 after buying an additional 1,459,907 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,973,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,675,000 after purchasing an additional 51,780 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,538,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,671,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,493,000 after purchasing an additional 135,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,532,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,220,000 after acquiring an additional 958,722 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on KR shares. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $31.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $92,834.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,999.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $1,225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 319,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,777,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,800 shares of company stock worth $1,888,824. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $23.64 on Friday. Kroger has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $21,223.19, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

