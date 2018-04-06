MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P decreased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 484,600 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.08% of MiMedx Group worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 6,262.5% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $773.91, a PE ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

MiMedx Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital set a $18.00 price target on MiMedx Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

