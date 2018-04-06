MINDBODY (MB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

MINDBODY (NASDAQ: MB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/14/2018 – MINDBODY was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2018 – MINDBODY had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

3/13/2018 – MINDBODY had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

3/7/2018 – MINDBODY was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/7/2018 – MINDBODY is now covered by analysts at Summit Insights. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2018 – MINDBODY had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2018 – MINDBODY was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/22/2018 – MINDBODY had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

2/22/2018 – MINDBODY had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

2/22/2018 – MINDBODY had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

2/21/2018 – MINDBODY had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We are raising revenue estimates again after having increased them just last month after the price increase. Overweight MB on multiple levers for growth at an increasingly profitable rate. Key Investment Points Results: High-value focus is driving profitable growth. ● 4Q revenue grew 30% y/y to $49.7M on $0.7M of upside. ● Churn reduced total subscriber count by 3% y/y to 58,584 with solo -54% y/y. ● Subscription accelerated slightly to +33.9% y/y vs. 33.5% last quarter. ● Payments revenue rose 25% y/y, consistent with volume growth. ● ARPS: average revenue per subscriber rose 31% vs. 28% y/y last quarter. ● Upside to operating margin, paired with revenue beat, drove $0.02 EPS beat. ● 2017 marks the first full year of positive free cash flow at $2.3M. ● Initial 2018 guidance came in above expectations for revenue and EPS. Model Impact: Raising estimates on ASC 606 and improving profit margins. ● Raising estimates for the second time in two months on higher ARPS.””

2/9/2018 – MINDBODY was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2018 – MINDBODY had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2018 – MINDBODY was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/22/2018 – MINDBODY had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

MINDBODY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.15. 21,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 8.66. MINDBODY Inc has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,986.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.97 and a beta of -0.04.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. MINDBODY’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that MINDBODY Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 147,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.56 per share, with a total value of $5,381,229.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett T. White sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $715,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 234,777 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,316 and sold 157,838 shares valued at $5,683,757. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MINDBODY, Inc is a provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry and operates as a consumer marketplace with local business subscribers on its platform. The Company’s subscribers provide a range of wellness services to active consumers. Its integrated software and payments platform helps business owners in the wellness services industry run, market and build their businesses.

