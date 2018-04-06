Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Holdings Reduced by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mine Safety Appliances (NYSE:MSA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Mine Safety Appliances worth $11,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mine Safety Appliances by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Mine Safety Appliances by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 183,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Mine Safety Appliances by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mine Safety Appliances by 17.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mine Safety Appliances by 77.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 38,337 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $105,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kerry M. Bove sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $202,895.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,306,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,942 shares of company stock worth $1,257,437 in the last ninety days. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSA opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mine Safety Appliances has a 12-month low of $65.95 and a 12-month high of $87.31. The firm has a market cap of $3,170.50, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Mine Safety Appliances (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. Mine Safety Appliances had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Mine Safety Appliances will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Mine Safety Appliances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mine Safety Appliances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Mine Safety Appliances from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Mine Safety Appliances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Mine Safety Appliances Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

