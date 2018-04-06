Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Stock Price

Headlines about Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Minerals Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.9675415616302 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTX. ValuEngine cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

MTX stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $2,340.45, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.36%.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Breunig bought 800 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.36 per share, with a total value of $55,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,232. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/minerals-technologies-mtx-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-accern-reports-updated-updated.html.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.