Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 29th, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Miragen Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.31.

NASDAQ MGEN traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 45,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,557. The company has a market capitalization of $205.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.33. Miragen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a negative net margin of 662.30%. research analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Miragen Therapeutics news, insider Adam Scott Levy purchased 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth purchased 545,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $2,999,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 437.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 49,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares during the period. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

