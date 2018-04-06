Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Receives “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAB. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 265 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.65) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.51) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Mitchells & Butlers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 257.50 ($3.61).

MAB traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 262.80 ($3.69). The stock had a trading volume of 296,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,480. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of GBX 219.90 ($3.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 284.80 ($4.00).

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban bought 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £3,784.89 ($5,312.87). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,706 shares of company stock valued at $406,086.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc managed pubs and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates through Retail Operating Business and Property Business segments. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Oak Tree Pubs, Crown Carveries, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

