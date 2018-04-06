Dominion Cove Point LNG (DM) PT Set at $20.00 by Mizuho

Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) received a $20.00 target price from investment analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.29% from the company’s current price.

DM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

DM stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,488.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dominion Cove Point LNG has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $34.85.

Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.15 million. Dominion Cove Point LNG had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Cove Point LNG will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Grid Plc National sold 6,783,373 shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $171,348,001.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Cove Point LNG by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Cove Point LNG Company Profile

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

