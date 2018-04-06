MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on MKS Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 4th.

In other MKS Instruments news, VP Brian Charles Quirk sold 2,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,801.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Hanley sold 430 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total value of $53,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $245,812.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,443 shares of company stock worth $5,587,092 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 65.5% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.70. The stock had a trading volume of 445,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,119.09, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.27.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measures, controls, powers, delivers, monitors and analyzes critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes. The Company operates through two segments, including the Vacuum & Analysis segment and the Light & Motion segment.

