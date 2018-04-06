MobileGo Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. MobileGo has a market capitalization of $30.08 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MobileGo token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00004650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and EtherDelta. During the last week, MobileGo has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00677817 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00185412 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035734 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00046101 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MobileGo Profile

MobileGo was first traded on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,028,877 tokens. MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a dual-blockchain token that will “gamify” the GameCredits Mobile Store which currently has over 300 games from 150 different developers. The MobileGo token will be the first dual-blockchain asset ever issued, as users will be able to transfer it seamlessly between the Ethereum and Waves blockchain. This is achieved by using locked wallets and smart contracts. MGO will be used to implement decentralized features on the GameCredits Moblie platform through Ethereum and Waves. “

MobileGo Token Trading

MobileGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Coinrail, HitBTC, Cryptopia, EtherDelta, Tidex, Liqui, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not possible to purchase MobileGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileGo must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobileGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

