Mobius Market Cap Reaches $22.01 Million (MOBI)

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Mobius has a total market capitalization of $22.01 million and $94,276.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mobius has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mobius token can now be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, GOPAX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stronghold.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002935 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00680682 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014195 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00184194 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00035303 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00045267 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Mobius

Mobius’ genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 887,990,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,657,502 tokens. Mobius’ official website is mobius.network. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mobius is medium.com/mobius-network.

Buying and Selling Mobius

Mobius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stronghold, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport, Gate.io, GOPAX and OTCBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Mobius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mobius must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mobius using one of the exchanges listed above.

