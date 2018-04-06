Model N (MODN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MODN. Zacks Investment Research raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Dougherty & Co increased their target price on Model N from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase set a $20.00 target price on Model N and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Model N from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE MODN opened at $17.55 on Monday. Model N has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 55.03% and a negative net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Neeraj Gokhale sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $27,578.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,729.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 10,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $169,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Model N by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

