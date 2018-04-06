Moeda Loyalty Points Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $13.19 million and approximately $765,722.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00010181 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Binance and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002941 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00677676 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00185899 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035673 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00045980 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, Binance and OKEx. It is not presently possible to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

