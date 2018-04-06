Momo (MOMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a $42.07 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Vetr‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Momo from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 price target on Momo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Momo in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Momo stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,698. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $7,428.65, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Momo had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Momo’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 108.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Momo Inc is a holding company. The Company operates Momo, a mobile-based social networking platform. The Company’s Momo platform includes its Momo mobile application and a range of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Momo users can maintain their relationships through its private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on its platform.

