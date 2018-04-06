Monero Gold 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (XMRG)

Monero Gold (CURRENCY:XMRG) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Monero Gold has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Monero Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero Gold has traded flat against the US dollar. One Monero Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00679562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184478 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00035287 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Monero Gold Token Profile

Monero Gold launched on November 29th, 2017. Monero Gold’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Monero Gold’s official Twitter account is @MoneroGold.

Monero Gold Token Trading

Monero Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Monero Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Gold must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

