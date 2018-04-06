Monero (XMR) Price Down 4.2% This Week

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $167.10 or 0.02458040 BTC on major exchanges including Kraken, Bisq, SouthXchange and Coinroom. In the last week, Monero has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and approximately $44.29 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00021833 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00017159 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006391 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000402 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 15,904,542 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a cryptonight algorithm based alternative crypto currency. The coin is based on Proof of Work and has a block reward that varies smoothly. The difficulty retargets every block with a sixty second block target. Monero uses a Ring Signature system to protect your privacy, allowing users to make untraceable transactions. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OKEx, Qryptos, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, Tux Exchange, Coinroom, Livecoin, Poloniex, HitBTC, Cryptox, Bisq, Kraken, Abucoins, Bithumb, BTC-Alpha, Exmo, SouthXchange, Exrates, Cryptomate, Upbit and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to buy Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

