Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) Trading Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Monetha has a total market cap of $16.61 million and approximately $277,742.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00001123 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002878 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00689673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000626 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00183711 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00035983 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00042512 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,114,709 tokens. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kucoin, HitBTC, OKEx, CoinExchange, Tidex, Binance and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

