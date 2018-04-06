Moneygram International (MGI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moneygram International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Moneygram International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moneygram International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.70.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $8.63 on Monday. Moneygram International has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.98, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Moneygram International will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moneygram International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moneygram International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Moneygram International by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Kassirer Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Moneygram International by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Kassirer Asset Management Corp now owns 40,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Moneygram International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc (MoneyGram) is a global provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company offers its services under the MoneyGram brand. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer Segment provides money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

