Monoeci (CRYPTO:XMCC) Price Hits $0.83 on Top Exchanges

Monoeci (CURRENCY:XMCC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, Monoeci has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Monoeci has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $9,745.00 worth of Monoeci was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monoeci coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00012686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monoeci alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.72 or 0.04419070 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001348 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012850 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006901 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015828 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Monoeci Coin Profile

Monoeci (CRYPTO:XMCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 12th, 2017. Monoeci’s total supply is 8,927,706 coins and its circulating supply is 3,127,707 coins. Monoeci’s official Twitter account is @MonacoCoin. Monoeci’s official website is www.monacocoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “MonacoCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm aiming to integrate cryptographic money secure in an environment of real use. MonacoCoin aims to federate a large number of Monegasque businesses and provide them with smartphone and credit card applications for end users, as well as payment terminals dedicated to Monegasque merchants. XMCC also provides a second layer network of masternodes that process instant and anonymous transactions. “

Monoeci Coin Trading

Monoeci can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Monoeci directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monoeci must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monoeci using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Monoeci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monoeci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.