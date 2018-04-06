TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $20,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,038,000 after buying an additional 426,360 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after acquiring an additional 86,705 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 990.5% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 91,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,759,000 after buying an additional 74,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.8% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,639,000 after buying an additional 58,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. BidaskClub cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

MPWR stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.19 and a 12-month high of $127.61. The company has a market cap of $4,818.67, a PE ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $129.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 64.86%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 17,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.85, for a total value of $1,975,752.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,972,972.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $1,835,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 705,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,291,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,741 shares of company stock valued at $39,997,230 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company operates in the design, development, marketing and sale of power solutions for the communications, storage and computing, consumer and industrial markets segment.

