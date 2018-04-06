Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Monotype Imaging earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.6270563788873 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

NASDAQ TYPE opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $918.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. Monotype Imaging has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.45 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Monotype Imaging will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.116 dividend. This is an increase from Monotype Imaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Monotype Imaging’s payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYPE. TheStreet raised Monotype Imaging from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised Monotype Imaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 21,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $486,476.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,538.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Janet M. Dunlap sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,130 shares of company stock worth $1,253,421 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and licensing of technologies and fonts. The Company empowers expression and engagement for creatives, designers, engineers and marketers. It organizes its business operations into two areas: creative professionals and original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

