Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) Coverage Initiated at SunTrust Banks

Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro Muffler Brake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Monro Muffler Brake from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of MNRO stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 28,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1,831.60, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. Monro Muffler Brake has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $64.15.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Monro Muffler Brake had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Monro Muffler Brake’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Monro Muffler Brake will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Mccluski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $555,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Monro Muffler Brake in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 837.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Monro Muffler Brake in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Monro Muffler Brake Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

