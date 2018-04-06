Monster Byte Price Tops $0.0379 (MBI)

Monster Byte (CURRENCY:MBI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Monster Byte has a total market capitalization of $637,509.00 and $230.00 worth of Monster Byte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monster Byte token can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000573 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Monster Byte has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00679597 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014196 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00184668 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Monster Byte

Monster Byte’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Monster Byte’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,822,736 tokens. The official website for Monster Byte is monsterbyte.io. Monster Byte’s official Twitter account is @casinobitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monster Byte Token Trading

Monster Byte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy Monster Byte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monster Byte must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monster Byte using one of the exchanges listed above.

