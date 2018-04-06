Montgomery Street Income Securities (MTS) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.06

News stories about Montgomery Street Income Securities (NYSE:MTS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Montgomery Street Income Securities earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4325317182154 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE MTS remained flat at $$17.72 during trading hours on Friday. Montgomery Street Income Securities has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $17.84.

About Montgomery Street Income Securities

Montgomery Street Income Street Securities, Inc is a closed-end, diversified management investment company (the Fund). The Fund’s investment objective is to seek as high a level of current income as is consistent with prudent investment risks, from a diversified portfolio primarily consisted of debt securities.

