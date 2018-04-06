Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.20% from the company’s previous close.

TIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo set a $96.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tiffany & Co. to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.47.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $98.12 on Monday. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of $11,706.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francesco Trapani bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.66 per share, with a total value of $3,313,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 776 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.46, for a total value of $74,852.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at $935,179.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 77,000 shares of company stock worth $7,437,830 and have sold 139,636 shares worth $14,979,843. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/morgan-stanley-boosts-tiffany-co-tif-price-target-to-94-00-updated-updated.html.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.