Morgan Stanley Raises Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Price Target to $238.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Longbow Research restated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.27.

NYSE DPZ opened at $235.79 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $166.74 and a 12 month high of $236.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $9,956.57, a PE ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $891.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,747,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 5,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

