Southwest Airlines (LUV) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. They currently have an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vetr upgraded Southwest Airlines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating and set a $60.23 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.71 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV opened at $56.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $33,136.92, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,953.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gary C. Kelly sold 38,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $2,247,243.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 581,029 shares in the company, valued at $33,670,630.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,091 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 39,219 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,708 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,636,000 after purchasing an additional 380,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Southwest Airlines (LUV) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/morgan-stanley-lowers-southwest-airlines-luv-price-target-to-72-00-updated.html.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.