ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($39.51) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup set a €36.00 ($44.44) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs set a €29.50 ($36.42) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($44.44) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Cfra set a €30.00 ($37.04) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €31.12 ($38.41).

Shares of AMS:MT traded up €0.20 ($0.25) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €26.65 ($32.90). The company had a trading volume of 5,510,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,000. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($21.88) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($37.98).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA (ArcelorMittal) is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. ArcelorMittal operates through five segments, which include NAFTA; Europe; Brazil; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), and Mining.

