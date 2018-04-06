Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,265. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $68.43 and a 12 month high of $103.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,051.35, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $243.10 million for the quarter.

Morningstar declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morningstar news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total transaction of $146,149.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,711. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Morningstar by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc is a provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company focuses to create products that help investors reach their financial goals. It offers a range of data, software, research, and investment management offerings for financial advisors, asset managers, sponsors, and individual investors.

