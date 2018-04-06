Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.98) target price on shares of Moss Bros Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of Moss Bros Group stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.66) on Wednesday. Moss Bros Group has a 1 year low of GBX 54 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 120 ($1.68).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.97 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th.

About Moss Bros Group

Moss Bros Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, retails and hires formal wear for men primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail and Hire segments. It sells men's suits, shirts, jackets, trousers, coats, casual wear, ties, and shoes; and accessories, including cufflinks, tie bars, pocket squares and handkerchiefs, bags and luggage, wallets, belts, socks, braces, gift shops, cummerbunds, top hats, scarves, gloves, umbrellas, and suit carriers through branded and outlet stores, and online.

