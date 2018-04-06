Reviewing MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) & Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of MoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Micron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of MoSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Micron Technology and MoSys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 1 4 23 1 2.83 MoSys 0 0 1 0 3.00

Micron Technology presently has a consensus price target of $64.85, indicating a potential upside of 30.12%. Given Micron Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than MoSys.

Risk & Volatility

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoSys has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Micron Technology and MoSys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $20.32 billion 2.84 $5.09 billion $4.41 11.30 MoSys $8.84 million 1.07 -$10.66 million N/A N/A

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than MoSys.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and MoSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology 38.68% 48.27% 28.38% MoSys -120.65% -110.60% -42.40%

Summary

Micron Technology beats MoSys on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc. provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices. The company also provides NAND products, which are electrically re-writeable, non-volatile semiconductor memory, and storage devices; client solid-state drives (SSDs) for notebooks, desktops, workstations, and other consumer applications; enterprise SSDs for server and storage applications; cloud SSDs; and multi-chip package and managed NAND products. In addition, it manufactures products that are sold under other brand names; and resells flash memory products that are purchased from other NAND Flash suppliers. Further, the company provides 3D XPoint non-volatile memory products; and NOR Flash, which are electrically re-writeable and semiconductor memory devices for automotive, industrial, connected home, and consumer applications. It markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and retailers through its internal sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors; and through a Web-based customer direct sales channel, and channel and distribution partners. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. The company offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable Search Engine names. It serves networking, communications, and data center equipment providers, as well as their subsystem and component vendors; and original equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and distributors in North America, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

