Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have a C$3.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from C$4.40 to C$3.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds stock opened at C$3.27 on Wednesday. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1 year low of C$3.11 and a 1 year high of C$5.10.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

