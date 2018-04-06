Movado (MOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Movado (NYSE:MOV) released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Movado had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Movado updated its FY19 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. Movado has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.68, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of -0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Movado’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Movado’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.00%.

In related news, VP Francis Anthony Morelli sold 10,000 shares of Movado stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $376,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Cote sold 1,600 shares of Movado stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $51,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 397,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,721,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,798 shares of company stock valued at $892,920. Company insiders own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Movado during the 4th quarter worth about $4,568,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Movado by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,090,000 after buying an additional 89,273 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Movado in the 4th quarter worth about $2,314,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Movado by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 510,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 67,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Movado by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 66,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Movado from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st.

Movado Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Ebel, Concord, Movado, ESQ Movado, Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, and SCUDERIA FERRARI brands.

