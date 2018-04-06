Movado (MOV) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Movado (NYSE:MOV) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $605-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.93 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Movado from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st.

Movado stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $871.68, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of -0.16. Movado has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $42.25.

Movado (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.43 million. Movado had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. analysts forecast that Movado will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Movado’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Movado’s dividend payout ratio is 26.00%.

In other Movado news, Director Richard Cote sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,553,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Francis Anthony Morelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $376,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,798 shares of company stock valued at $892,920 in the last ninety days. 32.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Movado

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Ebel, Concord, Movado, ESQ Movado, Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, and SCUDERIA FERRARI brands.

