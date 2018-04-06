Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Mine Safety Appliances (MSA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mine Safety Appliances (NYSE:MSA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Mine Safety Appliances worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mine Safety Appliances by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mine Safety Appliances by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Mine Safety Appliances by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Mine Safety Appliances by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mine Safety Appliances by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mine Safety Appliances alerts:

In other news, COO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $584,430.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $105,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,942 shares of company stock worth $1,257,437. Insiders own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,196.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.15. Mine Safety Appliances has a 52 week low of $65.95 and a 52 week high of $87.31.

Mine Safety Appliances (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.62 million. Mine Safety Appliances had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Mine Safety Appliances will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Mine Safety Appliances’s dividend payout ratio is 36.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSA. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mine Safety Appliances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mine Safety Appliances from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mine Safety Appliances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mine Safety Appliances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/msa-safety-incorporated-msa-shares-bought-by-guggenheim-capital-llc-updated.html.

Mine Safety Appliances Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Receive News & Ratings for Mine Safety Appliances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mine Safety Appliances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.