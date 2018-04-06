MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of MSCI worth $15,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,212,000 after purchasing an additional 456,004 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in MSCI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,231,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,394,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MSCI by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 985,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,735,000 after buying an additional 56,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,428,000 after buying an additional 25,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MSCI by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 748,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,666,000 after acquiring an additional 313,894 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $146.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. MSCI has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,105.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. MSCI had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 108.68%. The business had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that MSCI will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 38.19%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

